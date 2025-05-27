Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday, May 27 said that the Central government would soon take steps for the revival of the defunct airport at Kailashahar in Unakoti District.

Minister Chowdhury, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, made the statement to India Today NE after officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspected the airport on Monday to assess its feasibility.

"The present state government has been working diligently for the development of the state's communication infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.

He added, "Tripura's communication system has witnessed significant improvements since the BJP government came to power — be it roadways, highways, or airways. Yesterday, AAI officials conducted a feasibility inspection of the Kailashahar airport. I have been persistently advocating for its revival. On several occasions, I have written to both the former and the current Union Civil Aviation Ministers and have also met them personally to press this demand. I have requested the initiation of flight operations from this airport."

Minister Chowdhury further informed that Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is also deeply invested in this matter and has raised the issue with the Centre.

"Several discussions have taken place in the State Assembly on this topic, often raised by opposition parties. I had assured that before the visit of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to Tripura, an inspection by AAI officials would be conducted — which was done yesterday. I am hopeful that the Centre will take appropriate steps at the right time," he added.