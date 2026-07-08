Academic excellence, research and employability top priorities: New Tripura University VC Dr. Debabrata Das

The newly appointed Tripura Central University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Debabrata Das, today, July 8 said that his first priority would be academic excellence, followed by research excellence, and then developing the skills and employability of the students studying here.



He also aims to take this university to national presence and national visibility, making Tripura University one of the most prominent universities in the country.



Today, after assuming charge, the TU Vice Chancellor offered his thanks to all the Vice Chancellors who have contributed their valuable efforts towards the development of this university. He also thanked all the members of various authorities, including the Executive Council, Court, Finance Committee, and Academic Council, for their generous help and support in the growth of this university.



“I would also like to congratulate all the faculty members, officers, students, and other stakeholders of this university for contributing to such a splendid growth of the university. I could understand that this university has a lot of connections with society, and society as a whole has a lot of hope and aspirations for this university,” he said.

He said that all societal organisations, civil society organisations, and stakeholders of the state expect a lot from this university.



“So, I understand that there is a very close connection of all the people of the state with this university. Hence, it is my responsibility and accountability to pay back to society by enhancing the academic standard, research standard, and also offering career progression opportunities to the students in the coming years,” he said.



The new VC expressed hope that all faculty members, students, officers, staff members, and other stakeholders would help and support him in taking this university to the next level.



“My first priority would be academic excellence, followed by research excellence, and then developing the skills and employability of the students studying here. I aim to take this university to national presence and national visibility so that we can make Tripura University one of the most prominent universities in the country,” he added.