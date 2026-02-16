Ad doc teachers’ agitation in Nagaland enters 10th day; demand time-bound regularisation

The agitation launched by ad hoc teachers in Nagaland demanding service regularisation entered its 10th day on February 16, with the protesters rejecting the government’s appeal to withdraw their cease-work strike.

Members of the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) – 2015 batch held a general meeting at their protest site in front of the Directorate of School Education and reiterated their demand for a definite timeline for completion of the regularisation process.

The group rejected the School Education Department’s February 13 letter urging them to resume normal duties, stating that it did not specify any timeframe for regularising the 1,166 ad hoc teachers. The protesters maintained that assurances without a clear roadmap would not resolve their nearly decade-long demand.

In its communication, the department had stated that the government was actively examining the matter and appealed to the teachers to cooperate in the interest of students and the academic environment while the process was underway.

However, the ANATG-2015 batch said the absence of a concrete timeline compelled them to continue their agitation. The group also warned that it would resume its proposed indefinite hunger strike — which had been kept in abeyance since February 13 following government assurances — if their demands remain unaddressed.

The decision to continue the agitation was taken during Monday’s meeting at the protest site. The teachers said they were awaiting the outcome of a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio later in the evening and expressed hope that it would yield a clear and time-bound decision.

The ANATG-2015 batch has been protesting since February 4, seeking immediate regularisation of their services. They stated that despite repeated assurances from the government, they have continued to serve in an ad hoc capacity for nearly ten years.

While they have suspended protests during weekends, the group reiterated that it remains open to dialogue but will continue the agitation until a written commitment with a specific timeline is provided by the government.