The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $85.4 million loan to improve critical industrial infrastructure in Tripura to boost competitiveness in the manufacturing sector, promote job creation, and facilitate integration into regional and global value chains.

As per ADB, the Tripura Industrial Infrastructure Development (TIDC) Project builds on ADB’s previous work in India on economic and industrial corridor development.

"ADB provided a project readiness financing loan to the state government that laid the groundwork for building integrated, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure in the state’s nine industrial estates covered under the project. Additionally, ADB’s technical assistance was aimed at enhancing the business environment, including the introduction of a new industrial policy to promote industrial development" said ADB in a press statement.

ADB Senior Public Sector Economist Sameer Khatiwada further said that that the lack of quality infrastructure significantly constrains Tripura's ability to attract private investment into manufacturing and accelerate industrialization



"The project will address this gap by expanding transport, electricity, water, and sanitation infrastructure in the industrial estates, while strengthening institutional structures to improve the business environment" the official said.

Key infrastructure upgrades in the nine industrial estates will include the construction of climate-resilient roads, stormwater drainage, culverts, and rainwater harvesting systems. Other upgrades include establishing energy-efficient power distribution systems, installing solar power facilities, developing streetlights, fire stations, weighbridges, security systems, and improved sanitation facilities.

Additionally, the project envisages the introduction of compressed natural gas buses and electric vehicles, along with charging stations at key industrial estates.

The project also emphasizes providing employment opportunities for women, including training and facility management positions. At least 300 square meters of land in each estate will be reserved for women-led enterprises, while dedicated daycare centers and gender desks will be established to support female workers.