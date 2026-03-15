‘Administration’s target is me’: Pradyot alleges attempt to weaken indigenous people ahead of TTAADC polls

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha Party, on March 15, alleged that the state administration is targeting him in an attempt to weaken the indigenous community ahead of the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking after flagging off the THANSA Bike Rally in the Nutanbazar–Malbasa constituency under Gomati district, the royal scion said he would neither compromise nor be deterred and asserted that his party would remain strong in the TTAADC elections scheduled later this year.

Addressing supporters, Debbarma said the rally reflected the unity of indigenous communities and the growing support among young people.

“Today, the Tiprasa community is worried about their future, not about leaders. The administration’s target is me — if I am eliminated, the indigenous people will be weakened,” he said, adding that “the youth are with me and the Tipra Motha movement stands united.”

Calling the rally a show of solidarity, he said it was meant to demonstrate “the unity of our people” and urged supporters to “show the power of our poor indigenous people and keep unity”.

Debbarma also alleged attempts to divide indigenous groups through political inducements.

“How many leaders they will buy — 1, 5, 10 — but no one can buy the trust of 14 lakh indigenous people,” he said, referring to the various tribal communities of Tripura, including Chakma, Bru, Uchoi, Jamatia, Debbarma and Mog.

“Our community has Hindus, Muslims and many others. Some may have been divided, but I know my people will stand by me, and I will stand by them,” he added.

Reiterating his demand for Greater Tipraland, Debbarma accused some leaders of abandoning the cause for “small personal gains” after joining national parties.

He urged unity among indigenous communities ahead of the council polls. “We must fight together. If we fight alone, no one will succeed,” he said, adding that despite the challenges, “Tipra Motha will not lose. We will fight, and we will win.”