Advance planning key to minimise monsoon flood damage: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stressed the importance of advance planning and coordinated action to minimise the impact of monsoon-related disasters, particularly floods and waterlogging across the state.



Chairing a high-level review meeting at the War Room of TIFT, Agartala, on monsoon preparedness, flood management, and measures to address waterlogging in Agartala city, CM Saha said proactive steps taken before a disaster are always more effective, economical, and beneficial than responding after the situation worsens.

“Learning from the devastating floods that affected Tripura in 2024, every department, district administration, and concerned organisation must ensure comprehensive preparedness before the arrival of the monsoon. Last year, the state successfully managed the crisis through collective efforts. Using that experience, we must now work in a more planned, coordinated, and responsible manner to reduce possible damage,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha directed officials to identify areas that are repeatedly affected by waterlogging and flood risks and undertake planned development initiatives to address these challenges permanently.

He instructed district administrations and concerned departments to create widespread awareness among citizens about possible disasters and inform them about precautionary measures and government initiatives through effective publicity campaigns.

Emphasising the importance of rescue readiness, the Chief Minister directed authorities to keep all rescue equipment and relief shelters fully prepared at all times. He stressed that shelters must have adequate arrangements for food, safe drinking water, electricity, sanitation, communication facilities, and other essential services.

Officials were also instructed to regularly assess the availability of food supplies, fuel, emergency equipment, and other essential materials in every district to ensure immediate response during emergencies.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha highlighted the need to ensure both public safety and security of property during disasters. He directed security agencies to maintain regular patrolling, surveillance, and necessary security measures to prevent anti-social elements from exploiting vulnerable situations.



The Chief Minister also emphasised giving special attention to children, elderly persons, patients, and other vulnerable groups during disaster management operations.



Highlighting the importance of protecting livestock, Dr. Saha instructed officials to make adequate arrangements for the shelter, food, and safety of animals during flood situations.



He further directed the concerned departments to ensure regular cleaning of drains and sewage systems, continuous monitoring of rivers and embankments, and round-the-clock operation of control rooms throughout the monsoon season.



The Chief Minister also called for maintaining sufficient stocks of emergency medicines and medical supplies, including halogen tablets, bleaching powder, paracetamol, antibiotics, and snakebite antidotes, to ensure timely medical assistance during any crisis.

Dr. Saha reiterated that a well-planned, coordinated, and timely approach involving all departments and stakeholders would be crucial in protecting lives, property, and infrastructure from possible monsoon-related damage