The Advisor of the Government of India for Northeast Affairs to Tripura, AK Mishra, is scheduled to arrive in the state on May 12, 2023. According to sources, Mishra will be reportedly looking after the constitutional solution demand of TIPRA Motha and will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. He is also likely to meet the Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and leaders of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The state government has decided to treat AK Mishra as a state guest during his visit to Tripura. Furthermore, the Director General of Police has been requested to make necessary security arrangements for the guest during his visit to Tripura. A liaison officer from the Joint Director, SIB, Agartala, has also been requested to coordinate the visit.

Sources said that the AK Mishra who will be reportedly looking after the constitutional solution demand of TIPRA Motha will hold first meeting with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. Apart from him, Mishra who is a former IPS officer, would also hold meeting with Chairman of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and with the leaders of the IPFT.