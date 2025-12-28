African Swine fever detected in Tripura; Epicenter declared, restrictions imposed

The Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) of Tripura on Sunday has confirmed the presence of African swine fever (ASF) in pigs found dead under abnormal circumstances at the Nalkata Regional Foreign Pig Breeding Centre in Dhalai district.

A report from the state government said that following this discovery, the government has declared Nalkata as the epicenter of the infectious disease and imposed strict measures to contain its spread.

“Villages within a 1 km radius of Nalkata have been designated as ‘infected zones,’ while areas within 10 km have been identified as ‘surveillance zones.’ In the infected zones, all pigs will be humanely destroyed and either buried or burnt. The movement of live pigs, pig feed, or pork meat in and out of these areas has been strictly prohibited, and freight or animal transport vehicles are not allowed to transport pigs without a valid sanitation certificate issued by authorities”, the report said.

It said that authorities have also mandated that suspected or infected pigs, along with any items that may have come into contact with them such as feed, housing materials, and carcasses, must not be moved from the infected area.

Animal markets, fairs, exhibitions, or any gatherings involving multiple animals are prohibited unless specifically permitted by a veterinarian for reasons of public interest. Municipal, Panchayat, Rural Development, Revenue, and Agriculture Department officers will provide necessary assistance to veterinarians in enforcing these measures. Violators, including those who dispose of infected carcasses in rivers or water bodies, may face imprisonment, fines, or both under the Animal Disease Prevention and Control Act, 2009.

“In the surveillance zones, all restrictions applicable to the infected zones are enforced, except for penalties related to carcass disposal in water bodies. Animals in these areas will be under close clinical, virological, and serological surveillance. Pigs located near forest areas will receive special attention in consultation with forest authorities to prevent further spread of the disease” the report said.