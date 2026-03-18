After 10-year delay, SC clears path for Tripura village polls; EC sets June 2026 deadline

The Tripura State Election Commission has submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India assuring that the entire Village Council election process, including the declaration of results, will be completed by the end of June this year.

The apex court on Wednesday heard two key matters concerning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council—the long-pending Village Council elections and unresolved bills awaiting action from the state government. The petition regarding the delayed polls was filed by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party.

According to Advocate Bhaskar Debbarma, the case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Manmohan. The court accepted the affidavit submitted by the Election Commission outlining the proposed schedule and fixed May 20 for the next hearing. It also indicated that the Village Council elections would be conducted under its supervision.

In a related development, the Supreme Court also took up the issue of pending bills of the TTAADC that are yet to be acted upon by the state government. The court admitted the writ petition filed by the District Council and is expected to issue notices to the respondents.

Reacting to the development, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma welcomed the decision, stating that Village Council elections will be held after nearly a decade. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for what he described as long-awaited justice for the Tiprasa people.