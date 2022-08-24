With the target of ousting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Tripura, the CPI (M)has decided to forge alliance with secular parties. A top leader from the Communist party while speaking at an event said, “To save the constitution, democracy and secularism and challenge the RSS led BJP, CPIM is ready to forge alliance with secular parties and is working towards uniting anti-BJP parties at the national level.”

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, speaking to reporters in the sidelines of a symposium on saving construction, democracy and secularism in the Agartala town hall said, “On these issues - defense of our constitution, democracy, secular values, and human rights, we will unite with all secular elements. Those willing to come together and challenge the offensive of the Hindutva communalism are welcome to the alliance.”

He added, “The CPI (M) is working towards bringing parties closer which are against the present fascist government at the centre. The party will also play a pivotal role in bringing the parties together in Tripura.”

Yechur, also a CPIM politburo member said, “We are observing a part of the national campaign till the third week of September in defense to the constitution and the constitutional order, democracy, secularism and the character of our republic. That is the all India Campaign. In Tripura specifically, all this is true. There has been a complete fascist attack on the rights of the people, on democracy, democratic rights and assurances guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. We will restore that.”

He viewed that under the present government, unemployment has hit new record, inflation is at the highest while the value of Indian currency is at the lowest and common man is starving as food items have also come underneath GST.

“Everyone has to come out and raise their voice against the threats that our nation is facing during the rule of this government and when secular democratic republic does not move towards socialism then secularism starts facing threat and that is what happening in our country today. The second threat is against the ideology of Congress and Communism in India. A new ideology of two nations theory of Hinduism and Islam is growing stronger and which was given birth by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar,” said the CPI (M) top leader.

He added, “Secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism are the four pillars of our constitution and all four are under threat. People are not allowed to apply their democratic right to vote to elect their choice of government, anyone who speaks against the government is sent to the jail misusing power and those who are against the constitution are being honoured by the present government at the centre.

Meanwhile, former CM and at present Opposition Leader of Tripura Manik Sarkar urged the people to come out of their houses and protest against this government in the streets.

Sarkar said, “It's high time the common people who are against the party in power, have to come out to raise their voice and protest against what is taking place under this government. CPI (M) has to play the vital role of bringing them out in the streets and raise voices against these because the government no more has public support.”

Sarkar urged the people to resist all hurdles and be on the streets to raise their voice against the government.

It may be added here that recently Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barma in a similar tone announced that to revive democracy and rule of law in Tripura he with the permission of the party shall very soon invite leaders of political parties other than BJP in a tea party to discuss regarding an united platform to fight together.

Two days back the Congress leaders of the state during a press conference at New Delhi has demanded for President’s Rule in Tripura on the ground of no law and order in the state.

To this the ruling BJP has already started campaigning that Congress is trying to bring back the Communists in power here through the back door like they did during 1993 election after the then Narasimha Rao government at the center