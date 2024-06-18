Tripura BJP is all set to contest the upcoming three-tier Panchayat polls, aiming to win in all the booths where the party did not succeed in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference this evening, BJP Chief Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that for the past two days, Tripura BJP has held a series of meetings on various topics, including reviewing the Lok Sabha election results, planning for the Panchayat polls, and discussing activities directed by the Central BJP office.

“Yesterday, a meeting was chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, and State General Secretary (Organization) for Assam and Tripura, Ravindra Raju, with the Ministers and MLAs of the state. Today, another meeting was held with all district presidents, Mandal Presidents, Morcha leaders, and office bearers. The leaders who chaired the meetings have congratulated and appreciated all the party workers across the state,” said Chakraborty.

He further pointed out that in the Lok Sabha election, BJP candidates Biplab Kumar Deb won with over 6 lakh votes, while Kriti Devi Debbarma won with over 4 lakh votes, and in the by-election, BJP candidate Dipak Majumder also won.

“These victories prove that all the workers of our party, starting from the grassroots level, have worked with loyalty and unity. The BJP president has asked for victory in all the booths, and we succeeded except few booths. In the West Parliamentary Constituency, among 1695 booths, BJP won in 1671 booths, while in 1663 booths under the East Parliamentary Constituency, BJP won in 1599 booths. The BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP national general secretary (organization) B L Santosh held a virtual meeting with BJP Tripura President where both the central leadership expressed their satisfaction and happiness over the role of the Tripura BJP leaders and workers,” he told reporters.

The BJP leader further informed that the party also held a brainstorming meeting on the upcoming Panchayat Poll, which would be held by the end of July or in the first week of August.

“In this meeting, we focused on the booths where we did not win and set a target to win in all these booths, holding a detailed discussion to set some agendas, identify the loopholes and weaknesses. BJP has already started working on this. BJP is prepared to contest in the upcoming Panchayat poll, bringing all the people who are with the opposition into BJP and has also started different activities,” he added.