Agartala aims for March 2026 Smart City completion, rolls out measures to ease public inconvenience

Agartala’s Smart City Limited is contemplating to complete all the major works including completion of smart road by March 2026, even as multiple development activities including underground cable laying, road widening, and drain construction continue across the city.

Senior officials have announced a series of measures to ease public inconvenience and accelerate work progress.

Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Abhishek Singh, said that smart road projects under four packages are underway, involving the conversion of over ground cables to underground systems, road network upgrades, and widening.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by citizens, especially due to ongoing drain construction.

“We recently held a review meeting and have taken several important decisions. Restoration of road sections disturbed during development works will be completed within the next 15 days,” Singh said.

He added that henceforth only 50 to 100-meter stretches will be taken up at a time to reduce disruptions, with work on each segment completed before moving to the next.

Singh said that currently, Smart City projects worth around Rs 900 crore are in progress, with efforts underway to finish as much work as possible before the monsoon season. A dedicated helpline number has been launched by the Agartala Municipal Council (AMC) to address public grievances promptly.

The Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited, DK Chakma, has been directed to hold weekly coordination meetings with all line departments. Agencies executing the works have also been instructed to ensure that no pipeline, gas line, or other utility service is affected during construction.

Chakma informed that under the AMC, five major works, including laying of pipelines across Agartala and restoration of blacktop roads, are yet to begin. Meanwhile, Agartala Smart City Limited is completing stormwater drains and utility chambers on VIP Road, expected to be finished within 15 days. Similar work is progressing in Barjala and other areas.

“All construction agencies have been directed to remove debris from sites daily. Failure to do so will result in their bills being withheld,” Chakma added.

With major drain works nearing completion and smart road development progressing steadily, officials are confident that the overall Smart City infrastructure upgrade will be completed by March 2026.