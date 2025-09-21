Agartala airport pushes for international flights to Southeast Asia

Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport may soon see direct international flights, with the Tripura government formally requesting the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to begin services to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the move on September 21 during a uniform distribution programme for pre-paid taxi and auto drivers at the airport. He said the demand had been placed at a recent Civil Aviation Ministry meeting in Itanagar.

“Flights to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand from Agartala will not only boost tourism but also pave the way for immigration services at MBB Airport. We have already submitted the proposal and are hopeful of approval,” Chowdhury said.

The minister also highlighted infrastructure upgrades at the airport. Until last year, MBB lacked an Instrument Landing System (ILS), which caused difficulties during heavy fog. With ILS now operational, flights can land safely in poor visibility.

On funding support, Chowdhury revealed that a viability gap fund of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to the Airport Authority of India. Additionally, Rs 3 crore in advance funds was allocated for the Agartala-Chittagong route, though political unrest in Bangladesh has delayed its launch.

Chowdhury urged pre-paid drivers to uphold service standards, stressing their role in shaping visitors’ first impressions of the state. “Every tourist is our guest, and you are the first point of interaction. Ensure every passenger gets a ride. Drivers can leave only after the last flight has landed and all passengers have departed,” he told them.