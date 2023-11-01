Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1 said that North-Eastern state will be connected with the ports of Bangladesh through Agartala-Akhaura Railway link.

PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating three projects including Akhaura - Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant .

“The inauguration of “Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link” today is also a historic moment in the journey of the last 9 years. This is the first rail link from Bangladesh to the north-eastern states of India. North-Eastern state will also be connected with the ports of Bangladesh through Agartala-Akhaura Railway link”, said PM Modi.

He also said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that we have once again come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Our relations are continuously reaching new heights. The amount of work we have done together in the last 9 years was not done even in many decades and our connectivity initiatives acted as a life-line during the Covid pandemic".