Agartala apartment blast leaves several injured, probe underway

A powerful explosion ripped through a residential apartment building in Tripura's Agartala on June 24, injuring several people and causing extensive damage to the property, prompting a multi-agency investigation into the cause of the blast.

The explosion occurred around 12 noon at NS Apartment near Sankat Chowmuhani on Ramnagar Road No. 4. Police, Fire Service personnel and the Bomb Squad rushed to the spot after receiving reports of a loud explosion.

Speaking to reporters, SDPO Deba Prasad Roy said authorities found that the blast had occurred on the first floor of the building. He said emergency agencies were immediately deployed and an investigation had begun to determine the source and cause of the explosion.

The impact of the blast shattered several windows and damaged parts of the building, triggering panic among residents.

A resident living on the third floor said he was inside his room when he heard a deafening explosion. On rushing out, residents found the first floor badly damaged.

Several people sustained injuries in the incident. A woman suffered serious injuries after glass fragments struck near her eye and was shifted to GB Hospital for treatment. Another man who was on the first floor at the time of the blast also sustained injuries and complained of severe body pain. Authorities have directed that all those injured receive immediate medical attention.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. While some residents suspect a gas leak, officials said all possibilities remain open. Police and forensic experts are carrying out a detailed investigation to determine what triggered the blast.