Agartala–Dhaka–Kolkata bus service set to resume after over a year, trial run begins

After being suspended for more than a year, the international bus service connecting Agartala, Dhaka and Kolkata is poised to restart, reviving a vital transport link for travellers between Tripura, Bangladesh and West Bengal.



The service operated by the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) and Royal Maitree had been halted due to suspension of visa services and lack of passenger movement.

Speaking with India Today NE, Sipon Sarkar, a passenger guide said the bus service had been inactive as visas were not being issued, leaving several potential passengers unable to travel.

“The service was suspended for over a year, but yesterday we brought the bus here for a test run,” he said.

Sarkar added that the aim now is to introduce regular operations so the public becomes aware of the resumed route.

Fayeg Ahmood, the bus driver, expressed optimism about returning to normal operations.

“For the time being, as a trial trip we are driving the bus. At present there are no passengers, but we are hopeful it will soon pick up”, he said.

He informed that officials from the Bangladesh High Commission also indicated that visa processing for students, tourists and other travellers is expected to resume shortly a key requirement for cross‑border travel.

Fayeg said that a staff strength of around 25 are prepared to ensure that once full‑fledged operations begin, services can start immediately without delay.