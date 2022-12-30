Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has claimed Agartala city is now gradually becoming the best city in the Northeastern region.

After performing bhumi puja for the first commercial complex cum parking place at Old Motor stand in Agartala, Dr. Saha said that Agartala city will be free from traffic congestion once the construction of the commercial complex is completed.

.“This is for the first time that such commercial complex is being constructed in Agartala. It is a moment of great pride for us and for the people of Agartala. “ Saha said.

Traffic jam is one of the major problems in our country and state. The causes of traffic jams are the rapid growth of the population, increasing the number of vehicles and narrow roads. We are constructing this complex so that people can park their car and do not cause any congestion in the traffic.”, he said.

The CM also appealed to people to cooperate while the construction work is being carried out.“As the construction has started, people may face issues on the road. Everyone’s cooperation is needed.”, the CM said.

The CM claimed that Agartala will become the best city in the NE region.“Agartala is on the way to become the best city in the Northeast region. Tourists are praising our state. We are further working to expand the national highway from two lanes to four lanes., the CM said. The CM also directed the authorities to complete the construction work as early as possible.