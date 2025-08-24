Agartala gears up for Ganesh Puja on August 27, security tightened across city

The Agartala city is all prepared to witness the Ganesh Puja on August 27 and security has also been beefed up across the city to avert any untoward incidents.

The Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy along with West Agartala Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee on Sunday evening held a meeting with the Puja organisers in the city.

Later, the SDPO informed that in Agartala, so far, they have received around 30 applications for Ganesh Puja.

“Centering the Ganesh Puja, we have sought some extra forces for Agartala city to maintain the law and order situation. Mobile vigilance has been arranged, and we are hopeful the law and order situation will be completely under control. In Agartala, preparations for the Ganesh Puja have already started. We have also asked all the Puja committee members and chaired a meeting with them to know about their problems as well as security matters,” the SDPO said.

He added that in Agartala, drainage work is underway and many programs will be held by the clubs.

“In these circumstances, people must not face any obstacles, traffic flow must remain normal, and it is mandatory for all Puja organisers to deploy their own volunteers. Apart from this, our security personnel will also be deployed. Regarding loud sounds and DJ systems, we will seize them immediately and take strict action. We have also discussed about the Dashami and how to conduct it in a proper way. We are working to conclude the Ganesh Puja in a peaceful manner,” the SDPO added.