Agartala gears up for grand Independence Day celebrations

The West Tripura District Administration has announced an elaborate lineup of events to mark the 79th Independence Day, with a series of programs planned across Agartala city from August 13 to 15.



As per report from Information and Cultural Affairs Department of Tripura, as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the tricolour will be hoisted in every household after sunrise on August 13.



“A city-wide cleanliness drive will be conducted on August 14 under the Swachhata Abhiyan, covering prominent locations such as Assam Rifles Maidan, the statue premises near the Circuit House, Gandhi Ghat, and Shaheed Smriti Soudh. Simultaneously, all government offices, educational institutions, and other establishments will also participate in the cleanliness campaign. Later that day, an open cross-country running competition will be held in both men's and women's categories, starting from the Umakanta Academy premises at 6 pm”, said the report.



It said that on August 15, the Independence Day celebration will begin with a student-led morning procession at 5 am. At 7 am, the national flag will be hoisted at all government offices, schools, colleges, Anganwadi centers, municipal bodies, gram panchayats, and village council offices. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath will hoist the national flag at the Secretariat premises at 7 am.



Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will pay floral tributes at several significant sites: the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Circuit House at 8 am, the Gandhi Altar at Gandhi Ghat at 8:15 am, and the Shaheed Smriti Soudh at Albert Ekka Park in Lichubagan at 8:35 am.



Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will hoist the national flag at the Assam Rifles Maidan at 9:10 am. Following the flag hoisting, the Chief Minister will inspect the ceremonial parade and present prizes to participants of the march past. The program will conclude with vibrant cultural performances by school students.

A cultural evening has been scheduled at Agartala Town Hall at 5 pm, followed by an At Home event hosted at Raj Bhavan at 6 pm.