Agartala gets Tripura’s first CAPEX-based EV charging hub

Tripura has taken a significant step towards promoting electric mobility with the inauguration of its first CAPEX-based public electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Banamalipur Power House campus in Agartala.

The facility has been developed by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in collaboration with A Plus Charge and is now open for public use. The initiative marks a major milestone in strengthening EV infrastructure across the state.

The charging station operates on a fully digital, self-service model. EV users can access the facility through a dedicated mobile application, which allows them to select their vehicle type, make online payments and initiate charging without requiring any on-site assistance. The system automatically stops charging once the selected charge level is achieved.

Equipped with a 30 kW DC fast charger and a 7.4 kW AC charger, the station is designed to cater to both private and commercial electric vehicles, ensuring faster, safer and more convenient charging services.

Speaking on the occasion, TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said the corporation is working on a comprehensive roadmap to expand electric mobility infrastructure across Tripura.

As the nodal agency for the Central Government's PM E-Drive Scheme in the state, TSECL has already proposed the establishment of 94 public EV charging stations across Tripura. Once implemented, the network is expected to significantly improve charging accessibility in urban centres and along key highways.

Officials believe the expanded charging infrastructure will encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support Tripura's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem.