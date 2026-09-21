Agartala Government Medical College gets approval for 100 more MBBS seats

Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) has received approval to increase its MBBS intake by 100 seats, taking the total number of seats from 150 to 250 for the 2026-27 academic session.

The expansion will provide more opportunities for students seeking medical education and is expected to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the increase in seats would create greater opportunities for the State’s youth and contribute to strengthening healthcare services.

Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for their support in expanding medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Tripura.

With the increase, AGMC joins the group of medical institutions in the country with an approved intake of 250 MBBS seats. These include Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, SMS Medical College in Jaipur, Madras Medical College in Chennai and King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

Saha said strengthening medical education would help build a healthier and more prosperous Tripura in the future.