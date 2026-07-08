Agartala Govt Medical College Teachers' Forum says private practice to continue until official Government order

The Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Teachers' Forum has stated that the existing policy permitting optional private practice by doctors and faculty members of AGMC and GBP Hospital will continue until the Tripura Government issues an official notification or directive on the proposed prohibition of private practice.

The decision was taken during an Executive Committee meeting of the AGMC Teachers' Forum held on July 6 at 10:30 a.m. under the chairmanship of the Forum's President. The meeting discussed issues relating to the reported proposal to prohibit private practice by doctors and faculty members attached to AGMC and GB Pant Hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Forum, the Executive Committee observed that, to the best of its knowledge, no formal government notification implementing the proposed ban had been issued as of the date of the meeting.

"In the interest of ensuring uninterrupted patient care and public service, the existing policy permitting optional private practice shall continue to remain in force until an official Government notification or directive is issued by the competent authority," the statement said.

The Forum also appealed to all its members to continue discharging their professional responsibilities with dedication and discipline while strictly adhering to the prevailing government rules and regulations.

The statement comes amid discussions over the proposed restriction on private practice by government doctors and medical college faculty in Tripura.

However, the Teachers' Forum maintained that any change in the existing arrangement can only take effect after the issuance of a formal order by the competent authority.