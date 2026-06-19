Agartala–Karimganj MEMU train service to begin soon; Sabroom–Guwahati rail electrification completed

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to introduce an electric Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service between Agartala and Karimganj, marking a significant milestone in railway connectivity in the Northeast, NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava announced on June 19.

Addressing a press conference at Agartala Railway Station, Srivastava said the new MEMU service will be launched shortly and will become the first such service to operate under the Northeast Frontier Railway network.

He noted that MEMU trains are modern electric trains designed to carry a large number of passengers while offering improved comfort, faster acceleration and enhanced operational efficiency. The proposed service is expected to benefit daily commuters and passengers travelling between Tripura and southern Assam.

In another major development, the NFR General Manager announced that the electrification of the railway line from Sabroom in southern Tripura to Guwahati has been completed. The achievement is expected to improve railway operations, reduce dependence on diesel locomotives and enhance the efficiency of passenger and freight movement across the region.

Srivastava was in Agartala to review railway infrastructure projects and inspect ongoing development works. He said Agartala Railway Station is undergoing extensive redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A new three-storey station building is currently under construction, with the first phase of the project estimated at ₹48 crore and scheduled for completion by March 2027.

According to the railway official, the redeveloped station will feature upgraded passenger amenities, improved waiting halls, better accommodation facilities and expanded infrastructure, including additional platforms to cater to increasing passenger traffic.

He further informed that modernisation works at Udaipur Railway Station in Gomati district and Kumarghat Railway Station in Unakoti district are progressing rapidly under the Amrit Bharat initiative and are expected to be completed by September this year.

During the visit, Srivastava inspected various facilities at Agartala Railway Station and inaugurated newly installed lifts on Platforms 1 and 2 to improve accessibility for elderly passengers, persons with disabilities and those requiring assistance.

He also reviewed passenger amenities, including waiting rooms, toilets, ticket booking counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), security scanning systems and retiring rooms.

The General Manager stated that goods train operations are already being conducted regularly through Nischintapur Railway Station, strengthening freight connectivity in the state.

He further said that collaborative infrastructure works involving Indian Railways, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the State Public Works Department at Sekerkot Railway Station are nearing completion and are expected to be finished by August next year.

Referring to future expansion plans, Srivastava said that although a minor power supply issue has been reported on the New Haflong railway section, railway authorities are addressing the matter. He also revealed that plans are being considered for the construction of a double railway line between Badarpur and Agartala to further enhance rail capacity and connectivity in the region.

The NFR General Manager was accompanied during the visit by Lumding Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sameer Lohani and other senior railway officials.