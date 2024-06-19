Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder on Wednesday took oath as the newly elected MLA of the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Dipak Majumder, the newly elected legislator of the 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency, took the oath in the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency became vacant due to the untimely demise of the former MLA, Surajit Dutta. Later, the BJP fielded Mayor Dipak Majumder as the candidate, and he won the election held on April 19.

The Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwabandhu Sen, administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLA Dipak Majumder.

Speaking with the media, the newly elected MLA said, “I am feeling happy and this is a new chapter in my political career. Today I took the oath as MLA. I want to thank the people of the 7-Ramnagar Assembly constituency for giving me a chance to work for them and for the state. I am feeling good. Our government and our party always focus on the state’s development and my first priority will be the development of the 7-Ramnagar Assembly constituency and the rest of the state.”

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who was present, said, “It is indeed a day of happiness. Everyone’s favorite Mayor Dipak Majumder, who won the by-election from the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency by a huge margin, has become an MLA. He came to the Assembly today and took the oath as MLA. I congratulate him, and in the coming days, the assembly will be more prosperous with his presence and his help.”