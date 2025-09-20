Agartala Mayor proposes Astalaxmi Haat at ICP to boost state economy, tourism

Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and ruling MLA, Dipak Majumder, has urged the state government to establish an Astalaxmi Haat at the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP). He said such an initiative would boost the state’s economy and showcase the diversity and beauty of the North East.





Speaking in the Assembly, the Mayor highlighted that the Agartala-Akhaura ICP, located in the city of Agartala, witnesses significant passenger movement from the neighboring country.





“Although the number of passengers has slightly dropped due to certain reasons, on average, around 2,000 people use this ICP daily. After Punjab, Tripura is the only state where the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) jointly hold a retreat ceremony. Many tourists also come to witness this event,” the Mayor said.





He further informed that, for the development of the area, facilities such as a visitor gallery, cafeteria, and other amenities have already been constructed.





“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he has given special attention to the North East, including our Tripura. I urge the government to explore the opportunity of setting up an Astalaxmi Haat within the premises of the ICP. This will help people know about the diversity and beauty of the North East while also boosting the state’s economy,” he added.