The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday approved a Rs 476 crore budget for the 2025–26 financial year, setting the stage for significant upgrades in urban infrastructure and basic civic services across the Tripura capital.

The budget, which carries a deficit of Rs 72.02 lakh, was formally presented by Mayor and local MLA Dipak Majumder on April 23 and has now been cleared following detailed discussions among AMC corporators and senior officials.

It lays strong emphasis on long-standing civic issues such as drainage, road conditions, street lighting, pond rejuvenation, and public amenities like open gyms.

“We held a detailed discussion with all corporators and the AMC Commissioner before passing the budget. Everyone lauded it as a pro-people initiative that will significantly contribute to the city’s development,” said Majumder.

Among the top priorities is the improvement of Agartala’s drainage system, a key issue for residents, particularly during the monsoon season. The AMC is also looking to widen and repair roads, enhance street lighting across all wards, and develop recreational infrastructure through the addition of open gyms and the restoration of community ponds.

The Mayor said that implementation will be carried out in coordination with the Public Works Department and the Urban Development Department to avoid duplication and ensure faster execution.

“This budget is a reflection of the corruption-free administration and visionary leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Our aim is to ensure visible progress on the ground and resolve the problems faced by city residents,” he added.

The municipal body claims the budget is aligned with its broader vision of making Agartala a clean, accessible and livable city. Improved access to clean drinking water and better drainage systems are among the basic services the AMC aims to address urgently.

With urban challenges mounting and population steadily rising, AMC officials say the focus now is on delivery. “Our primary objective is to make sure that people of the city get better services from our end,” said Majumder.

He added that the new budget is expected to bolster infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents across Agartala.