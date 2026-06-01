Agartala Municipal body presents Rs 975.91 crore budget for 2026–27, no new taxes proposed

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has presented its Rs 975.91-crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, with no new taxes proposed.

Addressing a press conference today, Mayor Dipak Majumder said the budget marks a milestone as AMC’s first-ever e-budget.

He stated that the corporation expects total receipts of Rs974.93 crore against an expenditure of Rs 975.91 crore, resulting in a deficit of about Rs 97.67 lakh. He also emphasized that no fresh taxes have been introduced.

A key highlight of the budget is the proposal to raise Rs 100 crore through municipal bonds, a first for any civic body in Northeast India. The funds are planned to be used for the modernisation and redevelopment of four major city markets—Lake Chowmuhani Bazar, Durga Chowmuhani Bazar, GB Bazar, and Border Gol Chakkar Bazar.

According to the mayor, a significant share of the budget Rs536.45 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure focused on urban infrastructure and civic development.

Additionally, Rs108 crore has been set aside for various infrastructure projects across the city. AMC will also receive Rs167 crore from the Asian Development Bank for 19 km of road development, drainage system upgrades, and a new water treatment plant.

Under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), Rs20 crore has been earmarked for development works, while Rs1 crore will be used to establish slaughterhouses in areas such as Bhattapukur, Pratapgarh, and Pragati School locality.

The civic body also plans to install three electric furnaces at the Battala and Chinaihani cremation grounds and upgrade burial facilities for minority communities along with schemes to eradicate from mosquito issues, new wedding halls.

To improve revenue collection, tax payment systems will be introduced in all ward offices. In addition, AMC has announced plans for a 50-bed paperless Agartala Civil Hospital that will offer specialist outpatient services during evening hours.