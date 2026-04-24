Agartala Press Club seeks enhanced security for journalists; flags misuse of press stickers

The Agartala Press Club on April 24, met Director General of Police Anurag, seeking stronger security measures for journalists across the State and raising concerns over the misuse of press stickers.

Speaking to reporters, Press Club president Pranab Sarkar said the managing committee held detailed discussions with the DGP on issues affecting media personnel.

“We have demanded overall security for journalists in both the hills and plains of the State. In some places, journalists have come under attack, and we discussed the need for prompt arrest of those involved,” he said.

The delegation also flagged the growing misuse of press stickers and urged authorities to take strict action against offenders. They further requested the provision of specialised press jackets suitable for all seasons, particularly for photojournalists who often work late into the night.

The Press Club also called for increased police patrolling in Agartala and other sub-divisional towns to ensure the safety of media personnel.

Additionally, concerns were raised over the spread of misinformation on social media by individuals posing as content creators. The delegation urged the police administration to take steps to curb such activities.

Sarkar said that issues discussed during the Press Club’s managing committee and annual general meetings were presented before the DGP and other senior officials.

He added that the DGP assured the delegation that necessary action would be taken.

The delegation included Vice President Chitra Roy and Joint Secretaries Kamal Chowdhury and Abhishek Dey.