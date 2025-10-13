Agartala rally highlights need for stronger disaster preparedness

A public rally was held in Agartala, Tripura, on Monday to mark International Disaster Management Day, observed globally on October 13. The event focused on boosting awareness about disaster preparedness and building resilience in vulnerable communities across the state.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said the objective was to equip residents of disaster-prone areas with the knowledge and capacity to reduce losses during natural calamities. “People should be prepared so that damage can be minimised. Both individual and community capacities need to be strengthened for faster recovery,” Kumar told reporters.

He added that the week-long programme would continue with activities aimed at improving disaster management capabilities and public awareness. This year’s global theme, “Fund Resilience, Not Disaster,” underscores the need to channel resources into preventive measures and resilience-building rather than reactive responses.

Kumar expressed confidence that cooperation between the administration and the public would enhance Tripura’s ability to face disasters more effectively in the future.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently announced that North Tripura district is among the 100 districts chosen nationwide for agricultural development under schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aims to improve farmers’ access to credit, boost productivity, diversify crops, and promote sustainable agricultural practices — efforts that could also strengthen rural resilience to climate-related challenges.