Agartala records 138 mm rain as heavy showers lash Tripura; IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Tripura over the past 24 hours, triggering severe waterlogging in several parts of the state, with Agartala recording the highest rainfall of 138 mm, officials said on Monday, July 13.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, rainfall recorded between 8:30 a.m. on July 12 and 8:30 a.m. on July 13 showed that the state capital received the highest precipitation. Bishramganj in Sepahijala district recorded 116 mm, followed by 85 mm in South Tripura district and 61.3 mm in Amarpur of Gomati district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for West Tripura and Sepahijala districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 20 cm at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts of the state.

Continuous rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in Agartala and several other areas, disrupting traffic movement and affecting normal life.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Tripura till July 16.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by multiple atmospheric systems, including an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another upper air cyclonic circulation persists over East Bangladesh and adjoining areas, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

A trough extending from northwest Bihar to Manipur, passing through the cyclonic circulation over East Bangladesh and Tripura at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, is also contributing to the prevailing weather conditions.

The IMD said these systems are expected to continue drawing moisture into the region, resulting in further rainfall across the state over the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging and localized flooding.