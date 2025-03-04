Agartala has taken a significant step toward improving urban waste management with the signing of a Rs 116 crore project under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate & Sustain 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0) initiative.

The agreement, aimed at developing an Integrated Solid Waste Management system, was finalised on March 3 during the Asia-Pacific RRR Regional Conference in Jaipur.

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, along with senior officials from the ministry, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-U), attended the signing. Representing Tripura, Dr Shailesh, Municipal Commissioner and CEO of Agartala Smart City Limited, was present alongside other key officials.

Agartala was chosen as one of 18 cities nationwide through a competitive selection process involving proposal submissions and interviews conducted by experts from the European Union and India. The two-year project seeks to establish Agartala among India’s cleanest cities through improved waste management practices.

The Agartala Smart City Limited described the agreement as a milestone for the state's urban development sector. Additionally, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Urban Development Directorate, NIUA, and MoHUA in March, securing a Rs 5 crore grant for climate-resilient urban planning and the establishment of an Urban Climate Observatory.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of CITIIS 2.0, which focuses on sustainable urban development and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life in selected cities across the country.