The Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dipak Majumder, has announced that the Corporation has undertaken a multi-pronged plan to redevelop the Agartala city over the next 3 years.

Mayor Majumder made this announcement during the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana and National Urban Livelihood Mission beneficiary conference held today at Agartala Town Hall.

The beneficiary conference was organized to mark the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the Agartala Municipal Corporation Governing Body.

In his inaugural address at the beneficiary conference, Mayor Dipak Majumder highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the AMC for the welfare of street vendors in Agartala. He mentioned that there are currently 2738 street vendors in the AMC area, and they are being provided loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana.

Mayor Majumder outlined the plans for the development of 'New Agartala,' which includes the construction of new roads, renovation of old roads, restoration of old and abandoned ponds, improvement of city drains, electrification, door-to-door garbage collection, installation of open gyms, and expansion of drinking water facilities.

Reflecting on the achievements of the current governing body of AMC in the past two years, Mayor Majumder emphasized that a multi-pronged approach has been adopted to redevelop Agartala city in the next three years. He assured the citizens that the corporation's report card for these two years would be shared with them.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha has endeavored to build a self-reliant Tripura, Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura,” Mayor Majumder added.