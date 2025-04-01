The Agartala Smart City Project is nearly complete, with Chief Minister Manik Saha announcing that 95 per cent of the work has already been finished.

He further stated that the remaining work is slated for completion by May 2025, following an update during a calling attention notice in the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

CM Saha highlighted that the Smart Cities Mission scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet, is scheduled to conclude by June 30, 2025, with no extension yet granted by the Union Government.

The total cost of the Agartala Smart City Project amounts to Rs. 541.04 crore, of which Rs. 490 crore has been disbursed by the Central Government, and Rs. 51.04 crore from the State Government, based on a 90:10 funding ratio.

He said that as of now, 65 projects have been taken up under the initiative, with 62 projects worth Rs. 375.97 crore already completed.

The remaining three ongoing projects include the four-laning of Airport Road from Lichu Bagan to the New Airport Terminal (Rs. 96.17 crore), revitalization of MBB College Lake (Rs. 32.31 crore), and development of a Children's Park (Rs. 7.64 crore). These final phases are expected to be finished within the next year.