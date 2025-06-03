Agartala will soon see dedicated spaces for bicycles across the city as part of its ongoing urban development efforts. The announcement was made by Shailesh Yadav, CEO of Agartala Smart City Mission, during an event marking the 7th World Bicycle Day.

Speaking at a bicycle rally organised in the city, Yadav highlighted cycling as a sustainable and inclusive mode of transport. “World Bicycle Day is a reminder that cycling is a great equaliser. It’s good for your health, good for the environment, and good for everyone. We should all pledge to reclaim road space—not just for vehicles but for cyclists and pedestrians,” he said.

Despite the challenge of narrow roads, Yadav confirmed that the administration is integrating bicycle infrastructure into the city’s ongoing renovations. “Under Agartala Smart City Limited, we are renovating the entire city infrastructure, including roads. Wherever possible, we are ensuring separate spaces for cyclists, despite the constraints of narrow road widths,” he added.

The rally, held under the United Nations theme “Promoting Health, Equity, and Sustainability through Cycling,” was organised by Track and Trail Agartala in partnership with Agartala Cycloholics. The local title for the event was “Agartala Cycloholics on Pedals.”

Assistant Director of the Sports Authority of India, Bharati Nigam, joined Yadav in flagging off the ride and also participated alongside the cyclists. A total of 42 people—including women, students, professionals, and fitness enthusiasts—took part in the 10–15 km ride through the city.

Gopesh Debnath, the Bicycle Mayor of Agartala, led a Q&A session focused on the importance of cycling in urban planning and sustainability. Trophies were awarded to standout participants to conclude the event.