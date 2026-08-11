Agartala to get Rs 600 crore stormwater drainage system amid recurring waterlogging

The Tripura government is set to receive a soft loan of Rs 1,200 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for flood mitigation and water supply projects in Agartala, including a Rs 600-crore stormwater drainage system for the state capital.

Urban Development Department secretary Milind Ramteke said on August 11 that half of the proposed loan would be used to develop the city's stormwater drainage network, while the broader project would also cover drinking water supply and other flood mitigation measures.

The proposed infrastructure comes as Agartala continues to face waterlogging during periods of intense rainfall. The city, which has a population of around six lakh, witnessed flooding in several areas following heavy rain over the past few days.

"Flood mitigation mechanism will improve significantly in the state capital with the successful implementation of the project," Ramteke said at a press conference.

The city currently has 17 machines to pump out accumulated rainwater, with three more planned under the flood management measures. Ramteke said areas can still experience waterlogging when more than 40 mm of rain falls within an hour or two.

However, he said the water generally recedes within about 90 minutes after pumping operations begin.

The government is working on a wider drainage and flood management plan to address recurring waterlogging rather than relying solely on pumping arrangements, Ramteke said.

The ADB-backed projects will also include measures to improve drinking water supply in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

Separately, the government is preparing to introduce electric buses in Agartala during Durga Puja. A tender has been floated for 10 electric vehicles, with charging stations also planned as part of the initiative.

Officials said electric vehicle manufacturers have expressed interest in supplying the vehicles for use in Agartala and its surrounding areas.