Agartala to host ‘Mayer Gaman’ on October 23, focus on security and tourism

Agartala will host the annual ‘Mayer Gaman’ ceremony on October 23, with the area in front of Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls’ School designated as the main venue once again.

The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting for the Sharad Samman and ‘Mayer Gaman’ celebrations, chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at Muktadhara Auditorium on Monday. The meeting was organised by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs.

During the meeting, representatives of several Durga Puja committees called for a ban on DJs during the festival and idol immersion processions.

Saha directed the concerned departments to complete roadside tree pruning and the shifting of electrical wires before the festivities to prevent disruptions during ‘Mayer Gaman’. He also instructed the police to ensure that ambulances have uninterrupted movement during the Puja days and called for adequate security and law-and-order arrangements.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to promote ‘Mayer Gaman’ beyond the state and suggested inviting foreign visitors to witness the event. He further asked the authorities to explore special tourism packages around Durga Puja and ‘Mayer Gaman’ to attract more visitors to Tripura.

Calling for coordination among departments, Saha said all stakeholders should work together to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder said the government aimed to make Durga Puja and ‘Mayer Gaman’ successful with the cooperation of all stakeholders. He said maintaining security and law and order would be crucial to ensuring that people could participate in the festivities without disruption.

Majumder also urged major puja clubs to take part in the ‘Mayer Gaman’ programme. He said a single-window system had been introduced for puja-related approvals and registration fees had been waived. As many as 697 Durga Puja celebrations were held in Agartala city last year, he said.

Information and Cultural Affairs Secretary Kiran Gitte said ‘Mayer Gaman’, which has been organised in Agartala since 2022, was gradually becoming a cultural symbol of Tripura. He said efforts should be made to further develop the event as a tourist attraction.

IGP (Law and Order) Manchak Ippar appealed to puja organisers to avoid forced collection of donations and ensure compliance with traffic regulations during the celebrations.