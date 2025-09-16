Agartala to launch major tree-planting drive along streets, riverfront

Agartala is set to get a greener makeover as the city undertakes a large-scale tree-planting initiative. Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL), Sailesh Yadav, announced that efforts are underway to plant trees across the city and along major roads.

The move comes as part of the Haora River development project, where around a 2 km stretch has already been completed. Planter boxes have been installed along the riverbanks, and plantation activities have started in collaboration with Rotary Club Agartala.

The Rs 101 crore project aims not only to beautify the city but also to provide recreational spaces. “One side of the riverfront work has been completed while the other side will be completed by November this year. The riverfront will feature a yoga park, cycling track, walking space and other recreational facilities,” Yadav said.

ASCL is also focusing on improving the city’s green cover on urban streets. “We have observed that some of the main roads of Agartala lack greenery. For instance, on Hari Ganga Basak Road, trees will be planted at a gap of 25 meters to provide shade. Similar initiatives will be undertaken across different parts of the city,” he added.

Through these measures, Agartala Smart City Limited aims to combine infrastructure development with sustainable green initiatives, reshaping the urban landscape for residents and visitors alike.