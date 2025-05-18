The Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) has undertaken a major infrastructure upgrade to improve the drainage and road network across the city, informed Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of ASCL after inspecting the work in and around Agartala.

Addressing the media, Dr. Shailesh said that under the ongoing project, 23 kilometers of roads and 46 kilometers of drainage lines are being constructed across Agartala.

“Earlier, the city had no proper drainage system. In some areas, only kutcha drains existed, while in others, drains were constructed unscientifically. We have now taken up the task of building a comprehensive, scientifically-designed drainage network across the city,” he stated.

The construction work began in February and is expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

Dr. Shailesh emphasized that the roads where drainage levels are higher than the carriageway will also be raised accordingly to prevent waterlogging.

In addition to drainage and road construction, the ASCL is also working on undergrounding electric lines and water supply systems to enhance urban aesthetics and ensure long-term sustainability.

He further clarified that the project will not require any land acquisition within the city, ensuring minimal disruption to residents.

This initiative is part of the Agartala Smart City Mission aimed at transforming the capital into a more livable, resilient, and modern urban hub.