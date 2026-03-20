Agartala’s 51 wards assured of clean drinking water: Manik Saha

Clean drinking water is being supplied across all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), with 31 iron removal plants supporting distribution in urban areas, Chief Minister Manik Saha said in the Assembly.

Addressing concerns over water quality on the fifth day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, Saha stated that the city’s supply network has expanded significantly in recent years. “In all the 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation, pure drinking water is distributed,” he said.

He pointed to infrastructure upgrades after 2018, including a 5.50 MLD treatment plant at Master Para and a 3 MLD plant at College Tilla. These additions have strengthened the city’s capacity to meet rising demand.

Explaining recurring complaints of muddy or contaminated water, Saha said the issue is largely linked to ongoing construction work. “The main reason behind the dirty, muddy water that we sometimes face is when road restoration is underway, or during the laying of cable lines, gas lines, or drainage works,” he said. Pipelines may get accidentally damaged during such activities, allowing contaminants to enter. “We immediately repair it and maintain the system,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the launch of the “Clean Your Tank” campaign in AMC areas, aimed at improving household-level water hygiene. Under the Tripura Jal Board, one division and four sub-divisions currently manage water distribution in the city.

At present, AMC has 13 surface water treatment plants. Water supply is supplemented through 31 modified iron removal plants and six packaged iron removal plants, which operate daily.

Saha said 25 per cent of the city’s water supply comes from surface sources, primarily the Howrah river, while 75 per cent is drawn from groundwater, which typically contains iron. Despite this reliance, extraction levels remain within permissible limits. “Of the 60.60 per cent groundwater that can be extracted, only 10.06 per cent is currently utilised,” he said, citing data from the Central Ground Water Board.

With a population of around 5.79 lakh, Agartala requires an estimated 78.22 million litres of water per day, based on AMRUT norms of 135 litres per person. Alongside municipal supply, many households depend on deep tube wells and pumps.

Water quality monitoring has also been scaled up. Members of self-help groups, referred to as “Amrit Mitra”, conduct door-to-door checks and promote awareness, including advising residents to clean water storage tanks every six months.