Opposition political parties in Tripura have suffered a significant setback as Billal Miah, the former minister and working president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, tendered his resignation from the party on August 23.

He is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 24.

In his resignation letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Billal stated his decision to step down from all party positions and his primary membership within the Indian National Congress Party.

"I extend my warm regards. The Indian National Congress Party has been my political home for the past 44 years. Throughout this period, I have diligently served the party in various capacities as assigned to me. Currently, I hold the position of Working President of TPCC, I am a member of the Election Committee of TPCC, and I serve as a member of AICC. Effective immediately, I hereby relinquish all my roles and positions within the Indian National Congress Party, including my primary membership," the letter stated.

Amit Rakshit, the General Secretary of the BJP said that Billal's formal induction into the BJP is planned for Thursday.

''The ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and Dr. Mahesh Sharma, the BJP Tripura Prabhari,'' Rakshit added.

Meanwhile, Asish Kumar Saha, the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, has taken action against Billal. He expelled Billal from the primary membership of the Congress for a period of six years, citing his involvement in anti-party activities.

The resignation of Billal, a prominent political figure from the Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, could potentially have far-reaching consequences for opposition candidates in the upcoming by-elections. These elections are scheduled to take place in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies within the Sonamura sub-division.

The void left by Billal's departure might offer an advantage to the ruling party in these upcoming by-elections, potentially altering the political landscape.