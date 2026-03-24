Ahead of Tripura district council polls, five Tipra Motha leaders defect to BJP alleging corruption , no proper portfolios

Alleging widespread corruption by a section of Tipra Motha Party leaders and for not being given a chance to work for the people, five leaders, including an Executive Member and a Member of the District Council of Tripura, joined the BJP today ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls which is slated to be held on April 12.

Today, in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, TTAADC Executive Member Ananta Debbarma, Member of District Council (MDC) Soudagar Kalai, Rajesh Kumar Debbarma (former district president), Toshi Ram Reang (Sub-Zonal Chairman, Damcherra), and Surjabashi Molsom (Ex-Zonal Chairman, Gomati District) joined the ruling BJP.

Speaking to the media, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that senior leaders of Tipra Motha who are in power in the district council have joined the BJP.

“Many are there and soon they will join. They believe that in Viksit Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi and Viksit Tripura under Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, and ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura’ can be built only by the BJP. BJP is the only party that can work for real progress and development of the janajati. Through janajati development, the development of Tripura is possible. We have also kept a separate budget for the janajati,” he said.

Meanwhile, Member of District Council (MDC) Soudagar Kalai alleged that they had protested and joined Tipra Motha with the aim of working for tribal people who are deprived and living in hamlets, suffering a lot.

“They are far behind in everything. We have raised many demands like Tipraland and Greater Tipraland, but the main aim is development. What we are witnessing is that everyone is doing politics. Some are busy with money and others with personal profits,” he said.

He alleged that the majority of Tipra Motha leaders are corrupt and said he can challenge this.

“There is no limit to corruption. Is there any leader who can give a social audit of their accounts? There are some leaders who are not given any posts but are using their own money to work for people, yet they are ignored. The present sitting MLA from Ampi is taking money. We cannot survive among such corrupt leaders. I just want to ask the leaders whom they want to give a chance. Some leaders who are along with royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma are very much corrupt,” he said.

Executive Member Ananta Debbarma said he did not get the departments he was supposed to receive in the ADC.

“After two years, I received departments like Science and Technology and LAMPS and PACS. Through these, I cannot work for people and their welfare. I requested to be given another department, but it was not granted. However, I am the most senior member in this party. I am 76 years old. I requested funds for some projects, but they were denied,” he alleged.