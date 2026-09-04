Ahead of Tripura VC polls, Amit Shah meets CM Saha, Pradyot; Tipra Motha-BJP alliance speculation grows

With the Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) approaching, a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in New Delhi on September 4 has intensified speculation over a possible BJP-Tipra Motha understanding in the state.

Saha said he met Shah in New Delhi and held a “fruitful and constructive discussion” on matters of mutual importance as well as the development and welfare of the people of Tripura.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting was held at Shah’s residence and focused substantially on issues concerning the indigenous tribal population, implementation of the Tripartite Agreement and the upcoming Village Committee elections.

Sources claimed that Shah assured the Tipra Motha leadership that the Tripartite Agreement would be implemented soon.

The sources further claimed that the Union Home Minister assured that land rights would be granted in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The meeting comes at a politically significant time, with the Village Committee polls in the TTAADC expected to shape the political equations among the BJP, Tipra Motha and other parties in the tribal areas.

While the meeting has fuelled speculation about a possible electoral understanding between the BJP and Tipra Motha, no formal alliance has been announced by either side so far.

The Tripartite Agreement, signed in March 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) led by Pradyot, seeks to address issues related to the political, economic and cultural rights of the state’s indigenous population.