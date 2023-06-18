The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asish Kumar Saha as the new Tripura Congress president, replacing MLA Birajit Sinha. The announcement was made on June 17 by AICC General Secretary KC Bhanu Gopal.

Asish Kumar Saha, a prominent leader in the Congress, had previously served in various capacities within the party. However, ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, he had defected to the BJP and successfully contested as an MLA. Last year, Saha made headlines once again when he joined the Congress along with former BJP Minister Sudip Roy Barman.

Saha had contested the 2018 Assembly election from the 8-Town Borodowali Assembly Constituency and emerged victorious. However, in the 2023 Assembly election, he faced defeat at the hands of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Sources within the party suggest that the AICC is planning significant changes in the Tripura Congress as part of a broader strategy.