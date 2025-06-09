A four-member delegation from AIIMS Delhi was on a three-day visit to Tripura and will submit a detailed report on the state's health infrastructure to Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and informed that training arrangements will also be made through AIIMS in the coming days to enhance the efficiency of Tripura’s doctors, nurses, and lab technicians in delivering health services.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, Professor (Dr.) M. Srinivas, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that Tripura has the necessary health infrastructure.

“The state government has sought the cooperation of AIIMS on how to further improve and expand health services for patients. AIIMS will provide necessary advice and support to the state government for the further development of medical services and infrastructure at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital,” he said.



It is to be noted that a delegation of doctors led by Director Professor (Dr.) M. Srinivas visited the state on June 7.

During their visit, they held a meeting with Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, where emphasis was laid on improving services and health education at AGMC and GBP Hospitals.



In the press conference, AIIMS Director Prof. (Dr.) M. Srinivas said, “We are visiting the state at the request of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. The Chief Minister presented the government's vision for the development of health services in Tripura. There were detailed discussions with the Chief Minister on issues related to infrastructure development at AGMC and GBP Hospitals, health education, health service management, and the development of super-specialty services. During our visit, we toured all departments of AGMC and GBP Hospitals, as well as TMC and IGM Hospitals.”



He added that during the visit, the delegation interacted with doctors, health workers, and patients.

“A detailed report will be prepared and submitted to Delhi. An action plan will be formulated based on this. Training will also be arranged through AIIMS to enhance the efficiency of Tripura’s doctors, nurses, and lab technicians,” he said.

At the press conference, AIIMS delegation member Dr. Ramesh Agarwal stated that AIIMS is visiting the state to provide necessary assistance for the development of health services in Tripura.

“We discussed the state's health infrastructure and other positive aspects with the Secretary of the Health Department and other officials. The infant mortality rate in Tripura is much lower than the national average, which is a noteworthy aspect of the state's healthcare system. Since the Chief Minister of Tripura is a doctor, it is a positive factor in the advancement of health services,” he added.



He assured that AIIMS will extend all necessary assistance in the development of Tripura's health services in the coming days.

Also present at the press conference were AIIMS delegation members Dr. Laxmitej Undavalli and Dr. Aruna Kumari, along with Director of Health Dr. Tapan Majumder, Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Principal of AGMC Professor (Dr.) Anup Saha, among others.