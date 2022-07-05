All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday lambasted the Manik Saha-led Tripura government over the attack on the veteran journalist of the vernacular daily ‘Syandan Patrika’.

AITC stated that the Tripura chief minister is more concerned about the other issues than the continuous attack on media representatives and it becomes a never-ending story in the state.

Taking to Twitter, AITC wrote, “EXTREMELY UNFORTUNATE! The fourth pillar of Democracy continues to be ATTACKED in Tripura. @DrManikSaha2, your shoddy attempts to silence journalists will lead you nowhere. YOUR FAILURES STAND EXPOSED as does your disrespect for everything that this nation stands for!”.

EXTREMELY UNFORTUNATE!



The fourth pillar of Democracy continues to be ATTACKED in Tripura.@DrManikSaha2, your shoddy attempts to silence journalists will lead you nowhere. YOUR FAILURES STAND EXPOSED as does your disrespect for everything that this nation stands for! https://t.co/wglUt1aG2T — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 4, 2022

According to reports, Tapas Das, a senior journalist with Syandan Patrika, was attacked by unknown miscreants as he rode his bicycle home from the newspaper office at about 12 am. The miscreants damaged both of his hands' fingers and attacked him on his head.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar paid a visit to GBP Hospital and met the injured veteran journalist. Sarkar claimed Police Outpost, which is located next to the state's top referral hospital, did not come to record his statement.

It is worthy to note that earlier Nitali Dey, a video journalist for a Northeast-based news station, was reportedly detained in a police lock-up and tortured, despite the fact that he had neither committed a significant offense nor seemed to be the subject of a complaint against him. The officers allegedly forced him to consume alcohol, disrobed him, and viciously thrashed him.