The number of HIV cases among students in Tripura is rising at an alarming pace, primarily due to the use of injectable drugs. According to the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS), students from 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities have been identified as users of injectable drugs.

Recent data reveals that five to seven new HIV cases are being detected daily through targeted tests conducted across the state. In a media workshop organized by the Tripura Journalist Union, Web Media Forum, and TSACS, Joint Director of TSACS Subhrajit Bhattacharjee presented a comprehensive overview of the HIV situation in Tripura.

The data, collected from 164 health facilities across the state, covers nearly all blocks and subdivisions. As of May 2024, 8,729 patients are registered at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres in Tripura. Among these, 5,674 individuals are currently living with HIV, including 4,570 males, 1,103 females, and one transgender person.

Shockingly, TSACS has registered 828 HIV-positive students so far, with 572 patients still alive. Tragically, 47 students have lost their lives after contracting the infection. Many of these students have migrated out of Tripura for higher education.

Joint Director Bhattacharjee attributed the spike in HIV cases to intravenous drug use, noting that most affected children come from affluent families. "By the time parents become aware of their children's addiction, it's often too late," he said.