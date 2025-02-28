In a landmark step towards enhancing accessibility and service delivery for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Senior Citizens in the North-East region, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) a PSU under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is set to establish its first Auxiliary Production Centre (AAPC) at Purba Laxmibill, Sepahijala District, Tripura.

With an investment of Rs. 45 Crore, the centre will mark the beginning of a new era in assistive device manufacturing and service delivery in the North-East region. It will serve the need for a dedicated production and distribution facility to efficiently cater to the North-East. This new initiative further aims to enhance accessibility to assistive devices while generating employment opportunities for the local population.



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The Bhumi Pujan and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for this facility will take place on 1st March 2025, in the august presence of dignitaries viz. Chief Minister (Tripura), Dr. Manik Saha, along with Shri B.L. Verma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Other dignitaries gracing the occasion would include Shri Tinku Roy, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Tripura, Shri Biplab Dev, Member of Parliament, West Tripura and Shri Sushanta Deb, MLA, Bishalgarh.

This initiative is a significant step towards regional empowerment and inclusivity, reinforcing Central Government’s commitment to serving the persons with disabilities across India. The State Government of Tripura has played a key role in facilitating land acquisition in Sepahijala District, and efforts have been expedited under the guidance of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India.

Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO, A. K Pandey, Deputy Secretary, DEPwD, Government of India, along with senior officers from the Social Welfare Department of Tripura and the District Administration of Sepahijala shall be present on the occasion.