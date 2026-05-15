All Sabhadhipati offices to be powered by solar energy this month: Tripura Minister

All offices of the eight Zila Sabhadhipatis in Tripura will be brought under solar power by the end of this month as part of the state government’s push towards renewable energy, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday, May 15.

The announcement was made after the minister chaired the 29th governing body meeting of the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) at Geetanjali Guest House in Agartala.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Nath said the state government is steadily expanding solar infrastructure and promoting clean energy across administrative institutions and rural areas.

“As part of our green energy mission, all offices of the eight District Magistrates have already been equipped with solar panels. Today, it was decided that all offices of the eight Sabhadhipatis will also be covered under solar power by this month,” the minister said.

He said the meeting reviewed progress made under various renewable energy initiatives and discussed future plans. All eight Zila Sabhadhipatis, along with the Power Secretary and TREDA officials, attended the meeting.

Highlighting the state’s performance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, Nath said Tripura currently holds the top position in the country and the government is working to maintain that ranking.

According to the minister, out of the target of 10,000 installations under the scheme, around 5,000 have already been completed, benefiting farmers and bringing more than 4,000 kani of agricultural land under cultivation.

He also said that under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, the state is setting up solar microgrids in remote areas where conventional electricity has not yet reached.

The minister said the state government is committed to promoting sustainable energy solutions while expanding electricity access, irrigation support, and drinking water facilities in rural and remote parts of Tripura.