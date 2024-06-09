The Border Security Force (BSF) has killed an alleged Bangladeshi smuggler following a scuffle to stop the smuggling attempt at Kalamchera under Sepahijala District.

According to the BSF, on June 9 at about 7:30 am, BSF troops patrolling the area near Border Out Post Kalamchera observed a large group of smugglers armed with sharp-edged weapons on either side of the border fence, attempting to smuggle goods across the International Border.

“When challenged to stop, the smugglers did not heed the warning and became aggressive, attempting to encircle the BSF Jawan on duty with the intent to assault him and seize his personal weapon. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, the BSF Jawan fired one round of PAG in self-defense. The use of a non-lethal weapon further emboldened the smugglers, and they continued their aggressive actions. A brief scuffle ensued, during which Constable Rajeev Kumar, sensing a threat to his life and weapon, was compelled to fire one round from his INSAS rifle. As a result, one Bangladeshi smuggler was killed close to the border fence and about 150 yards inside Indian Territory,” said a BSF official.

He further informed that a thorough search of the area was subsequently carried out, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of sugar, four machetes, and wooden planks from the scene of the incident.

“The deceased was reliably identified as Anwar Hussain (35 years old), son of the late Charu Mian, a resident of Mirpur, Ward No. 5, District Comilla, Bangladesh,” the official told India Today NE.

A similar incident occurred on June 2 in the same area, where the same group of Bangladeshi smugglers brutally assaulted a BSF Constable, attempted to drag him towards the Bangladesh side, and also seized his personal weapon (PAG) and radio set.