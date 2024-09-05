Following an uproar and walkout staged by opposition parties, a congratulatory motion was passed, on the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday, praising the BJP-led NDA government for its third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Soon after the question hour session, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen introduced the motion, commending the NDA government for its historic achievement in the 18th Lok Sabha.

However, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury attempted to prevent the motion, arguing that not only political leaders in Tripura but also the people of the nation and state do not agree with it.

"Generally, if something like this need to move, the Speaker will take the final call, but in these circumstances, such matters should be moved after consulting the Business Advisory Committee or after talking with the political party leaders. The drafting of such a motion also needs consultation. The congratulatory motion which you have brought here is not something we, nor the people of the nation and state, agree with. We cannot support this, said the LoP.

As Speaker Sen began reading the motion, opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury who is also CPIM MLA and Congress MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, voiced strong objections.

All opposition political parties staged a protest in the well of the house and later walked out for a brief period.

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In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other treasury bench members chanted "Vishwa Guru" in an attempt to counter the opposition’s dissent.

Despite the protests, which led to a temporary walkout by CPI(M) and Congress MLAs, the motion was eventually adopted.

The congratulatory motion read, “The elections are one of the main festivals of democracy in India. Voting was held for 542 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, with 65.79 percent of voters exercising their right to vote. The State Assembly extends its warmest greetings and congratulations to all the voters, the elected representatives of the Lok Sabha, and the newly formed Central Government. Through the 18th Lok Sabha elections, a permanent and strong NDA government has been formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more than three terms.” It further highlighted that the electorate of the country has once again expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

praising the BJP-led NDA government for its third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This followed an uproar in the Assembly and a walkout by the Opposition parties.

Soon after the question hour session, Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen introduced the motion, commending the NDA government for its historic achievement in the 18th Lok Sabha.

However, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury attempted to prevent the motion, arguing that not only political leaders in Tripura but also the people of the nation and state do not agree with it.

"The congratulatory motion which you have brought," Chaudhury said, "generally, if something needs to move, the Speaker will take the final call, but in these circumstances, such matters should be moved after consulting the Business Advisory Committee or after talking with the political party leaders. The drafting of such a motion also needs consultation. The congratulatory motion which you have brought here is not something we, nor the people of the nation and state, agree with. We cannot support this."

As Speaker Sen began reading the motion, opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury (CPM) and Congress MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, voiced strong objections. All opposition political parties staged a protest in the well of the house and later walked out for a brief period.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other treasury bench members chanted "Vishwa Guru" in an attempt to counter the opposition’s dissent.

Despite the protests, which led to a temporary walkout by CPI(M) and Congress MLAs, the motion was eventually adopted.

The congratulatory motion read, “The elections are one of the main festivals of democracy in India. Voting was held for 542 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, with 65.79 percent of voters exercising their right to vote. The State Assembly extends its warmest greetings and congratulations to all the voters, the elected representatives of the Lok Sabha, and the newly formed Central Government. Through the 18th Lok Sabha elections, a permanent and strong NDA government has been formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more than three terms.” It further highlighted that the electorate of the country has once again expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.